€3.4 million has been allocated to county Mayo for Housing Adaption Grants for older and disabled people.

That's according to Minister Alan Dillon.

It represents a 6% increase in funding when compared to last year and is part of €93m in funds allocated nationally.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist disabled people carry out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs.

Additionally, grants of up to €8,000 are available to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out on their homes and grants of up to €6,000 are available for mobility aids.

Minister Dillon has been giving more details about the funding to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....