A local election candidate in the Castlebar Electoral Area insists he will not be deterred by “photoshopped images” of him being spread on social media.

Independent Ireland candidate Donal Geraghty believes he has momentum, as polling day looms, which is why he thinks people are trying to take him down.

Donal said he spoke to his party saying, “there’s an image going around of me that’s being spread around by ‘bad actors’ looking to take me down.”

Independent Ireland offered him support and congratulated him, he says, “for taking it on the chin”

He insists “I can take it on many of my chins, I don’t give a damn, I’m trying my best for the people of this town and that’s it”

The former 2014 local election candidate added , “I’m fat, I know I’m fat, if the image was of a fella 6 foot, trimmed and slim there’d be no joke to it. We have these keyboard cowards behind a desk looking to take down somebody trying to better their local area.

“They’re trying to get me to throw in the towel, to give up, the sight of my van with my name and the tunes blaring across the town is driving them mad, I know it is, but it only makes me more determined than ever to win a seat”, he concluded.