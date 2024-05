Irish holiday makers lost more than 100 million euro while away on their annual break last year.

Figures released from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, show card fraud was the most popular way to scam people heading abroad.

FraudSmart is warning holiday makers to be extra careful when booking travel, accommodation and other holiday related deals.

Niamh Davenport, Head of Financial Crime, BPFI advises only using cards to pay online and never to use public wifi...