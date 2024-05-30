Castlebar Celtic soccer club needs additional facilities urgently, and the Club’s Chairperson and Secretary attended yesterday’s monthly meeting of Castlebar Municipal District to make a strong case for assistance.

The Club wants to purchase the vacant former swimming pool building in the town, in the ownership of Mayo County Council, to develop much needed changing rooms and toilets for its 600 strong team members and for the visiting teams to Castlebar.

Castlebar Celtic is celebrating 100 years in existence this year and has over a thousand members in total, with 26 teams, both mens and ladies, of all ages.

Chairperson Joe McDonnell told yesterday’s meeting of Castlebar Municipal District - that the club at present has two dressing rooms and three toilets and that’s completely inadequate, and needs to be urgently addressed. It believes that the former swimming pool, due to its location, would be ideal for the necessary expansion of its facilities. He explained that the enhanced facilities could be used by other community groups too.

Elected councillors were all in favour of providing the building to the club, but warned that there may be asbestos in its roof, and to deal with that could prove very costly. It was agreed that Castlebar Celtic will now begin talks with council management to discuss the proposal. However, no sale could be completed without approval from larger county council members.

Afterwards Joe and Club Secretary Marian Robinson spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the response they had received from elected councillors and council management. Joe began by outlining what the club is currently trying to cope with…