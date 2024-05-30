A new poll for the Irish Farmers Journal, out this morning, indicates that Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Independent Ireland candidates are generally polling strongly among farmers in the European elections.

It also shows that support is on the rise for fledgling party 'Independent Ireland' and the country's independent candidates.

Irish Famers' Journal Political Correspondent, Pat O'Toole says in this constituency, the Midlands Northwest - first-time candidate Fine Gael’s Nina Carberry and former agriculture minister Fianna Fail’s Barry Cowen lead the way on 17% each. They are closely followed by Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh and Independent Ireland candidate Ciarán Mullooly on 16%. Sitting Independent MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan would command 9% of the vote...