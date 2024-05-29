A local Senator has confirmed news this afternoon that an additional 96 beds are to be made available at Mayo University Hospital over the next 7 years.

That's according to Senator Lisa Chambers, who says today's announcement will see and overall increase of 36%.

Senator Chambers says increasing bed numbers is essential to reduce waiting times, improve patient care, and relieve the strain on our healthcare professionals.

Additionally she says, the seven-year timeline for the bed increase is not set in stone and can potentially be accelerated.

The current number of beds is 267, and this announcement will bring the total to 363 over the next seven years.

Senator Chambers has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...