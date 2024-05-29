A public meeting took place yesterday evening over local concerns about developments at the vacant, former Belmont Hotel in the village of Knock.

The meeting took place outside the former hotel and was organised by local Aontú election candidate in the Claremorris Electoral - Paul Lawless.

The community have been seeking clarification on what is happening at the privately owned facility, with unconfirmed reports that it will be used as an accommodation centre for refugees.

The Belmont Hotel was a 65 bedroom facility which closed in 2010.

Midwest News are awaiting response on this story from the Department of Integration.

To discuss this in more detail we were joined by Aontu’s Paul Lawless on our lunchtime news...