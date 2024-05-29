Close to 90,000 people can vote to return a total 30 county councillors to Mayo County Council on Friday week, June 7th.
73 candidates are vying to secure the 30 seats.
There are six electoral areas in the county - Belmullet, Ballina, Castlebar, Claremorris, Swinford and Westport. Each voter has a vote in one Electoral area, in the area that they are resident in.
The largest number of candidates are bidding to secure a seat in the seven-seater Castlebar Electoral Area, where there are 19 contenders. The smallest number, 8, are looking to secure a seat in the 3 -seater Belmullet Electoral Area.
All but two of the outgoing 30 sitting councillors in the county are running again.
The two exceptions are Ballyhaunis based FG Councillor John Cribbin in the Claremorris Electoral area and Knockmore based Independent Councillor Seamus Weir in the Ballina Electoral area.
James Laffey, the Editor of the Western People spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about the contest for seats on Mayo County Council on June 7th?
The electoral areas break down like this:
Belmullet Electoral Area- 8 candidates to fill 3 seats
Gerry Coyle, Geesala, Fine Gael
Pat Chambers, Newport, Fine Gael
Rosaleen Dixon Lally, Belmullet, Sinn Féin
John Paul Carey, Bangor Erris, Independent
Micheál Boxty Ó Conaill, Belmullet, Green Party
Paul McNamara, Achill, Fianna Fáil
Sean Carey, Belmullet, Fianna Fáil
Jay Heneghan, Inver, Independent.
Ballina Electoral Area - 15 candidates to fill 6 seats
Jarlath Munnelly, Killala, Fine Gael
Hugh Rouse, Ballina, Fine Gael
John O’Hara, Bonniconlon, Fine Gael
Joe Doocey, Ballina
Una Morris, Killala, Sinn Féin
Antonio Cafolla, Ballina, Sinn Féin
Keith Howley, Ballina, Independent
Joe Faughnan, Foxford, Independent
Willie Nolan, Ballina, Independent
Garie Beattie, Ballina, Independent
Mark Duffy, Ballina, Independent
Joe Mullen, Bonniconlon, Independent
Michael Loftus, Crossmolina, Fianna Fáil
Annie May Reape, Ballina, Fianna Fáil
David Alexander, Ballina, Fianna Fáil
Castlebar Electoral Area - 19 candidates to fill 7 seats
Ger Deere, Snugboro, Fine Gael
Donna Sheridan, Castlebar, Fine Gael
Maura O'Sullivan, Islandeady, Sinn Féin
Cyril Burke, Ballyglass, Fine Gael
Stephen Kerr, Castlebar
Donna Hyland, Manulla, Sinn Fein
Brendan Lavelle, Keenagh, Independent
Donal Geraghty, Castlebar, Independent Ireland
Aidan Browne, Lahardane, Social Democrats
Maksym Shalomon, Castlebar
Kamal Uddin, Castlebar, Labour Party
Gerry Loftus, Bofeenaun, Independent
Joe Daly, Castlebar, People Before Profit – Solidarity
Michael Kilcoyne, Castlebar, Independent.
Tom Moran, Castlebar, The Irish People Party
Blackie Gavin, Castlebar, Fianna Fáil
Al McDonnell, Ballyglass, Fianna Fáil
Martin McLoughlin, Castlebar, Fianna Fáil
Harry Barrett, Castlebar, Independent
Claremorris Electoral Area - 13 candidates to fill 6 seats
Michael Burke, Ballinrobe, Fine Gael
Tom Connolly, Claremorris, Fine Gael
Alma Gallagher, Ballyhaunis, Fine Gael
Eamon Phelan, Swinford, Sinn Féin
Patsy O’Brien, Hollymount, Independent
Mark Devane, Irishtown, Independent Ireland
Áron Ceallaigh, Garrymore, The Irish People
Paul Lawless, Knock, Aontú
Richard Finn, Claremorris, Independent
Damian Ryan, Ballinrobe, Fianna Fáil
Stephen Nolan, Balyhaunis, Fianna Fáil
Sandra Sweetman, Claremorris, Independent
Geraldine Kelly, Ballinrobe, Independent
Swinford Electoral Area - 9 candidates for 4 seats
Neil Cruise, Foxford, Fine Gael
Antoinette Peyton, Fine Gael, Swinford
Gerry Murray, Charlestown, Sinn Féin
Sean Forkin, Charlestown, Independent
John Sheahan, Swinford, Sinn Féin
Marion Gordon, Bohola, The Irish People
Tommy Horan, Kilmovee, Aontú
John Caulfield, Kilkelly, Fianna Fáil
Adrian Forkan, Kiltimagh, Fianna Fáil.
Westport Electoral Area- 9 candidates to fill 4 seats
Peter Flynn, Westport, Fine Gael
Kiera Keogh, Westport, Fine Gael
Karen Gallagher, Liscarney, Sinn Féin
Peter Nolan, Louisburgh, Green Party
Christy Hyland, Westport, Independent
John O’Malley, Carrowholly, Independent
Niall McCormack, Westport, Irish Freedom Party
Chris Maxwell, Louisburgh, Independent Ireland
Brendan Mulroy, Westport, Fianna Fail.