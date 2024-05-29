Close to 90,000 people can vote to return a total 30 county councillors to Mayo County Council on Friday week, June 7th.

73 candidates are vying to secure the 30 seats.

There are six electoral areas in the county - Belmullet, Ballina, Castlebar, Claremorris, Swinford and Westport. Each voter has a vote in one Electoral area, in the area that they are resident in.

The largest number of candidates are bidding to secure a seat in the seven-seater Castlebar Electoral Area, where there are 19 contenders. The smallest number, 8, are looking to secure a seat in the 3 -seater Belmullet Electoral Area.

All but two of the outgoing 30 sitting councillors in the county are running again.

The two exceptions are Ballyhaunis based FG Councillor John Cribbin in the Claremorris Electoral area and Knockmore based Independent Councillor Seamus Weir in the Ballina Electoral area.

James Laffey, the Editor of the Western People spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about the contest for seats on Mayo County Council on June 7th?

The electoral areas break down like this:

Belmullet Electoral Area- 8 candidates to fill 3 seats

Gerry Coyle, Geesala, Fine Gael

Pat Chambers, Newport, Fine Gael

Rosaleen Dixon Lally, Belmullet, Sinn Féin

John Paul Carey, Bangor Erris, Independent

Micheál Boxty Ó Conaill, Belmullet, Green Party

Paul McNamara, Achill, Fianna Fáil

Sean Carey, Belmullet, Fianna Fáil

Jay Heneghan, Inver, Independent.

Ballina Electoral Area - 15 candidates to fill 6 seats

Jarlath Munnelly, Killala, Fine Gael

Hugh Rouse, Ballina, Fine Gael

John O’Hara, Bonniconlon, Fine Gael

Joe Doocey, Ballina

Una Morris, Killala, Sinn Féin

Antonio Cafolla, Ballina, Sinn Féin

Keith Howley, Ballina, Independent

Joe Faughnan, Foxford, Independent

Willie Nolan, Ballina, Independent

Garie Beattie, Ballina, Independent

Mark Duffy, Ballina, Independent

Joe Mullen, Bonniconlon, Independent

Michael Loftus, Crossmolina, Fianna Fáil

Annie May Reape, Ballina, Fianna Fáil

David Alexander, Ballina, Fianna Fáil

Castlebar Electoral Area - 19 candidates to fill 7 seats

Ger Deere, Snugboro, Fine Gael

Donna Sheridan, Castlebar, Fine Gael

Maura O'Sullivan, Islandeady, Sinn Féin

Cyril Burke, Ballyglass, Fine Gael

Stephen Kerr, Castlebar

Donna Hyland, Manulla, Sinn Fein

Brendan Lavelle, Keenagh, Independent

Donal Geraghty, Castlebar, Independent Ireland

Aidan Browne, Lahardane, Social Democrats

Maksym Shalomon, Castlebar

Kamal Uddin, Castlebar, Labour Party

Gerry Loftus, Bofeenaun, Independent

Joe Daly, Castlebar, People Before Profit – Solidarity

Michael Kilcoyne, Castlebar, Independent.

Tom Moran, Castlebar, The Irish People Party

Blackie Gavin, Castlebar, Fianna Fáil

Al McDonnell, Ballyglass, Fianna Fáil

Martin McLoughlin, Castlebar, Fianna Fáil

Harry Barrett, Castlebar, Independent

Claremorris Electoral Area - 13 candidates to fill 6 seats

Michael Burke, Ballinrobe, Fine Gael

Tom Connolly, Claremorris, Fine Gael

Alma Gallagher, Ballyhaunis, Fine Gael

Eamon Phelan, Swinford, Sinn Féin

Patsy O’Brien, Hollymount, Independent

Mark Devane, Irishtown, Independent Ireland

Áron Ceallaigh, Garrymore, The Irish People

Paul Lawless, Knock, Aontú

Richard Finn, Claremorris, Independent

Damian Ryan, Ballinrobe, Fianna Fáil

Stephen Nolan, Balyhaunis, Fianna Fáil

Sandra Sweetman, Claremorris, Independent

Geraldine Kelly, Ballinrobe, Independent

Swinford Electoral Area - 9 candidates for 4 seats

Neil Cruise, Foxford, Fine Gael

Antoinette Peyton, Fine Gael, Swinford

Gerry Murray, Charlestown, Sinn Féin

Sean Forkin, Charlestown, Independent

John Sheahan, Swinford, Sinn Féin

Marion Gordon, Bohola, The Irish People

Tommy Horan, Kilmovee, Aontú

John Caulfield, Kilkelly, Fianna Fáil

Adrian Forkan, Kiltimagh, Fianna Fáil.

Westport Electoral Area- 9 candidates to fill 4 seats

Peter Flynn, Westport, Fine Gael

Kiera Keogh, Westport, Fine Gael

Karen Gallagher, Liscarney, Sinn Féin

Peter Nolan, Louisburgh, Green Party

Christy Hyland, Westport, Independent

John O’Malley, Carrowholly, Independent

Niall McCormack, Westport, Irish Freedom Party

Chris Maxwell, Louisburgh, Independent Ireland

Brendan Mulroy, Westport, Fianna Fail.