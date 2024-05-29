(Pic- Erris Men's Shed Facebook page)

From this Saturday June 1st, the current facility being used by Erris Men's Shed will no longer be available to them and they will have to leave the property.

That's according to Mark Ruddy from the Men's Shed in Erris.

An eviction notice was served by Mayo County Council almost 6 weeks ago and still stands, with no other property being made available to the group.

A public meeting was held last week locally which was attended by local councillors but he says despite promises of a resolution nothing has materialised, and from Saturday, the Erris Men's Shed will have nowhere to meet or store all their belongings.

The Men's Shed was set up in the area back in 2011.

Mark Ruddy has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan about the future of the Men's Shed and what will happen if no facility is found by this weekend...