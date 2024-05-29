Castlebar based local election candidate has called for additional Intensive Care Beds to be made available at Mayo University Hospital.

Independent candidate, Harry Barrett says according to a new report released today by the Irish National ICU Audit, hospitals should have 12 intensive care beds for every 100,000 people to meet international standards.

For Mayo University Hospital, he says, this means they need 7 more beds to reach this average.

The lack of enough ICU beds, Mr Barrett says, is putting extra pressure on both patients and healthcare workers, causing delays in critical care and hurting patient outcomes.

He says "I urgently ask the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the government to focus on adding more intensive care beds at Mayo University Hospital. We need to increase the number of ICU beds from eight to fifteen to ensure our community gets the care it needs."