Three significant developments at Atlantic Technological University's Sligo campus were officially opened yesterday by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Patrick O'Donovan.

The €35 Million Developments feature a new four-storey, circa 4,000 square meter extension, designed to accommodate advanced research, science, and IT facilities, including computer laboratories and a state-of-the-art clean room.

Additionally, the North Campus now boasts a new 112-seat theatre and performance space and an arts and design building which will become a beacon of culture for the west and northwest region.

In total, over 8,600 square meters of space have been developed and refurbished to the latest energy standards, with all three projects having been successfully delivered within budget.

These developments mark a significant milestone in the ongoing growth and modernisation of Atlantic Technological University, ensuring that it continues to provide state-of-the-art facilities for its students and staff.