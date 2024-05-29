Funding of €2m has been allocated to Mayo County Council to target vacancy and dereliction in towns across the county yielding up to 124 new residential units.

The news has been confirmed this morning by Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Alan Dillon, who says this substantial funding has been allocated by the Department under Call 3 of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF).

The third round of URDF was announced in January last year and specifically targeted at addressing long term vacancy and dereliction across cities and towns and at the provision of residential accommodation.

The update provided today shows that 1,224 vacant and derelict properties in URDF areas have been identified and approved under the scheme and that the estimated residential yield from these properties is 5,406 homes nationally.

Minister Dillon has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.