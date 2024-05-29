Close to half of parents say they and their children have gone without or have cut down on one or more of heat, electricity, medicine and food over the past six months.

81 per cent say cost of living issues have negatively affected their children over the same period.

The latest Barnardos Cost of Living Report also found 70 per cent of parents said they sometimes or always worry about not being able to provide their children with daily essentials.

CEO of Barnardos, Suzanne Connolly, is calling on the government to take a number of measures to help those most in need.