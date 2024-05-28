The Kelly family, owners of three Toyota Ireland dealerships in Ballina, Swinford and Castlebar, today announces a reorganisation that will see its operations in Ballina, Mayo consolidated at its Swinford Motors dealership.

From 31st May 2024, Pat Kelly Autopoint (Ballina) will cease operations and transition Sales and Aftersales to the state-of-the-art Swinford Motors dealership on the Dublin Road, Kilbride. The Pat Kelly Castlebar Dealership will continue to operate as normal.

Swinford Motors will continue to provide customers with the trusted advice and commitment to customer care they have come to expect from the Pat Kelly Group over the decades.

All staff from Pat Kelly Autopoint Ballina will relocate to Swinford.

Pat Kelly’s family have been a part of the Mayo community for more than half a century, opening their first dealership in 1970 after buying the local Swinford Motors garage. Following the success of Swinford Motors, Pat Kelly Autopoint (Ballina) opened in 1982, expanding its footprint across Mayo

In 2001, Swinford Motors moved to its present location, a four-acre site which incorporates a modern showroom, workshop, crash repair centre, and parts department.