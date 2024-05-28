Westport based Leave No Trace Ireland has today launched its #LoveThisPlace campaign along with its partners in Government and outdoor pursuits organisations.

This year’s campaign focuses on promoting universal messages of respect and care in enjoyment of our outdoor spaces.

Outdoor pursuits enthusiast and founder of the Hike Life, Roz Purcell, is again supporting this important public awareness campaign.

There are three key areas that the campaign is aimed at combating in order to protect our outdoor spaces.

These are 1) sticking to the path provided on the route, 2) be responsible for your dog if you are an owner bringing them out for a walk, and 3) help Mayo to become litter free.

Maura Kiely is the Chief Executive of Leave No Trace Ireland.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and says that these three key areas will benefit in protecting our local environment:

(pic Leave No Trace Ireland Facebook)