Westport councillors have rejected recommendations of Mayo County Council and the Planning Regulator not to rezone extra land for housing in the area.

Councillors have been working on a Local Area Plan for almost a year now, and significant changes were made in recent weeks by councillors to improve the project.

In reviewing these changes, councillors felt that they were making a very responsible approach to further the Westport area into the coming years.

That’s according to local cllr Peter Flynn.

However, despite these plans being agreed by the councillors involved, their thoughts were not mirrored by the Mayo Co Co Chief Executive and the Planning Regulator at a recent special meeting of the Westport/ Belmullet Municipal District.

Fine Gael cllr Peter Flynn spoke to Midwest News, and gave more details of the changes that were made to the plan – and how their thoughts were met: