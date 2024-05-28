A Castlebar councillor has called for a permanent dam to be installed along the Castlebar River.

Cllr Ger Deere has made the appeal due to the amount of litter that is washing up in Turlough, which is five miles away.

Following a recent oil leak in the river, a temporary oil trap was set up at the back of Linenhall Street to stop the spill from spreading further.

Not only was this set up successful in trapping the oil, but it proved beneficial in capturing litter.

Cllr Deere is vice chairperson of Castlebar Tidy Towns, and says that despite the best solution being for people to stop littering, this strategy could go a long way to protecting not only the Castlebar River but the River Moy, which it is a tributary of.

Cllr Deere has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey: