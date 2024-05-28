A meeting took place yesterday between Department of Integration officials and local public representatives in County Roscommon over plans at the River Walk apartments in Castlerea.

It has been confirmed that 13 families who are applying for international protection will be accommodated at the apartments and will arrive in the middle of June.

Following the meeting in Strokestown, a statement was released by the four Oireachtas members and two councillors who attended the meeting:

“Following a meeting with Department Officials, it has been clarified that 13 families would be accommodated at River Walk, Castlerea.

“This does not include single males.

“It was stated that these people are documented families already in the International Protection System.

“Subject to ongoing negotiations for accommodation approval, it is expected that families will arrive in mid June.

“We will make a further statement when we have more information.

“Signed Eugene Murphy, Michael Fitzmaurice, Claire Kerrane, Aisling Dolan, Pascal Fitzmaurice, Nigel Dineen.”

(pic Land Auction)