Ireland is at the centre of a groundbreaking medical innovation, with the potential to change healthcare around the world.

An Irish-developed sensor has been implanted during a human trial at Galway University Hospital - which could help thousands of people every year in Ireland, and millions globally.

It will allow patients to monitor their heart with a device at home, similar to how glucose-monitors have transformed diabetes care.

Conor Hanley is CEO of Irish medtech company FIRE1, which created the sensor - he says it's a very special development:

(pic FIRE1)