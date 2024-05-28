Additional accommodation has been granted to St. Joseph’s Community College in Charlestown.

The news was confirmed yesterday by Fine Gael Minister Alan Dillon.

The Department of Education has allocated an additional special needs classroom to the Charlestown school.

This project has received approval to progress under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Dillon stated:

“This is great news for St. Joseph’s Community College and their wider community.

“It will provide much-needed facilities for students with special educational needs in the area.

“I want to wish acting principal Mr. John Bones, his staff, pupils and Board of Management the very best with this project in the months ahead.”

(pic SJCC.ie)