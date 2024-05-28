An 84 year old woman from Gort in County Galway was reported missing by an Garda Síochána last night.

Teresa Tannian has been missing from her home since May 25.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing Teresa’s whereabouts.

She is described as approximately 5’2” in height, of slim build with short white hair.

Teresa was last seen on Saturday evening at around 7:00pm at her home in Killina, and her family are anxious to make contact with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda Station at 091 636407, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.