Sitting Independent councillor in Ballina, Mark Duffy, has this evening confirmed that funding has finally been secured for the replacement of traffic lights at the Font & Sligo Road, Ballina from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII)

The issue, he says, has caused much frustration to motorists in Ballina for some time due to the constant failures of the essential infrastructure.

The new lights will be intelligent systems which respond based on traffic volumes.

Councillor Duffy says he will keep pressing to ensure the traffic lights are now replaced as quickly as possible