A public meeting will take place tomorrow evening over local concerns about developments at the vacant, former Belmont Hotel in the village.

The meeting is due to take place outside the former hotel at 8pm tomorrow (Tuesday) and it has been organised by local Aontu election candidate in the Claremorris Electoral - Paul Lawless.

All are invited to attend as the community seeks clarification on what is happening at the privately owned facility, with unconfirmed reports that it will be used as an accommodation centre for refugees.