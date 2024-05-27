(Pic - Alan Mee Twitter)

Birdwatchers have been flocking to Belcarra over the past 24 hours following the sighting of a Yellow Crowned Night Heron.

The sighting is said to be the first one recorded in Ireland.

The bird, typically resides in the Americas, migrating from North to South with the seasons.

It's thought the bird may have gotten lost during migration, and ended up in Mayo.

Niall Hatch from Birdwatch Ireland has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan about the significance of the sighting and what people can expect to see if they go looking...