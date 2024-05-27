There is some local concern in the Knock area over unconfirmed plans for a former hotel, now vacant in the village. That’s according to Fianna Fáil candidate in the Claremorris Electoral area Stephen Nolan.

Mr Nolan says he has become aware that there are unconfirmed reports that the building may be used to accommodate refugees and clarity on the situation is now needed.

He says that he has discovered that work has been carried out at the premises in recent days and that some Knock residents have raised concerns with him that they have not been consulted on any development, and they want to know what is planned at the former hotel.

The Belmont Hotel was closed in 2010, and at the time was a 65 bedroom facility.

According to the Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, a total refurbishment would be required to restore the property.

Stephen Nolan has been telling Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey about what was on people’s minds as he was knocking on doors in the Knock area canvassing over the weekend...

Midwest News has contacted the Department of Integration seeking clarity on the situation and we are awaiting a response.