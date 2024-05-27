Midlands-North-West European Independent election candidate Peter Casey believes that Ireland’s national independent planning body “is only independent in name, and its excess red tape is having a detrimental impact on housing and our economy.” He says An Bord Pleanála is not fit for purpose, and the appeals system needs a complete reset.

“It is beyond belief that Ireland is in the middle of a housing crisis, and somebody from Mizen Head can object to planning permission for a housing project in Malin Head for a mere €150 fee, bringing a much-needed housing project to a grinding halt for, on average, a year because An Bord Pleanála’s appeal system is backed up.

If elected, he vows to go over to Brussels and “rattle enough cages until enough pressure is put on the Irish government to ensure there is a common-sense approach to housing in Ireland. Otherwise, we are going to keep losing our young people who will emigrate, and it will be hard to get tradesmen to return to our shores as they leave in their droves because of all the red tape. This madness must stop”