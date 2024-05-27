A special event will take place tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday) at Saints Peter & Paul National School in Straide.

Everyone is invited, and a number of different events and achievements will be celebrated, but the main event is at 1pm tomorrow afternoon, that’s the official raising of the Michael Davitt Social Justice Flag.

Michael Davitt, founder of the Land League, was born in Straide.

In collaboration with the Michael Davitt Museum, Mayo North East and Creative Ireland the local national school has been awarded the very first ‘Social Justice Flag’ in Ireland.

Over the last two years, the school has played a central role in the design of a totally new ‘Social Justice Programme’ for schools in Ireland. It is called the ‘Social Justice Flag’ and it promotes equality, political and social rights for all. Straide students designed the special flag that will, over time, be rolled out to all Irish schools undertaking the programme.

Tomorrow the school will also be unveiling its most recent ‘Green Flag’ and its new yard facilities and astroturf. While parents of students together with a number of local councillors have provided funding in helping to build a set-down area at the school and that too will be recognised tomorrow.

Also, the school had a spring clean earlier this year and discovered a box of sewing copies belonging to past pupils from the 80s and 90s and these past pupils are back to school for the day tomorrow and will be presented with their copies and will share school stories over a cup of tea/coffee.

Midwest News has been visiting Saints Peter and Paul NS and Teresa O’Malley spoke to Principal Caithriona Murrihy about the range of celebrations tomorrow, but in particular about the official raising of The Michael Davitt Social Justice Flag…

The Senior classes in the school were all away when we called. They were playing inter-school hurling – however, we caught up with a third class pupil, Autumn Wynne, who is very proud of Michael Davitt and his connection with her school and the community…