A group of Mayo students have won a top award at the Technovation regional pitch event held at AMD in Dublin.

Ema Sasnauskaite, Simona Gaubyte and Huria Sadiq from Mount St Michael Secondary School in Claremorris created Evolve Era , an app that promises to transform healthcare access by tackling the challenge of lengthy general practitioner (GP) and hospital waiting lists.

They created their project at the Teen-Turn-led after-school sessions, which include learning how to code a mobile app and where they were supported by lead mentor Stephanie Hogan, receiving further guidance from industry and academic volunteers.

With its AI capabilities, the app allows users to track their personal healthcare issues such as mapping and monitoring moles to using the AI machine learning model for assisting in the diagnosis of skin conditions like eczema or measles.

It offers users valuable insights and support while awaiting medical consultations.