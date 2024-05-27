A Mayo company took home one of the top awards at this year's National Enterprise Awards in Dublin.

The awards, which took place at the Round Room in the Mansion House in Dublin are run annually by the Local Enterprise Offices.

Cytidel took home the Innovation award.

Cytidel is a cyber intelligence and risk prioritisation platform, enabling customers to automate identification of the vulnerabilities most likely to lead to a security breach, and prioritise the fixes necessary to prevent them.

Matthew Conlon (ex-Accenture and Workhuman) and Conor Flannery (ex-Integrity360 and Accenture) co-founded Cytidel in 2021 after spending a decade in cyber security across IT, finance and policing.