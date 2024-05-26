An increase in immigration checks near the border is being welcomed, after 50 adults were sent back to the UK during the week, after being stopped without proper documents.

They were detected during traffic checks on the main Belfast to Dublin Road under 'Operation Sonnet' which is a joint policing initiative between the Gardaí and PSNI.

Fianna Fail Deputy Barry Cowen says it's a step in the right direction.

The party's Election Candidate for the Midlands North West says Irish people welcome anyone legitimately travelling here for protection - but they want to know the country is not being seen as 'a soft touch':