The Funeral Service will take place today for a woman who died following a collision on the N17 last week.

Andrea Gornowicz died following a three vehicle crash on the N17 at Ballindine near to Claremorris on Thursday May 16.

She was 58 years old, and moved to Ireland from her native Germany 40 years ago to learn English.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Andrea will repose in Gilligan's Funeral Home, Market Square, Claremorris today until 2:00pm with removal to Crossboyne Church for Funeral Service at 2:30pm.

A private cremation will take place at a later date.

May she Rest In Peace.