A Charlestown councillor has called on the Government to review its current policy of upgrading the N17 and to construct a motorway in its place.

Sinn Féin cllr Gerry Murray says the increasing number of collisions and fatalities along the N17 is unacceptable and proper road infrastructure is needed to help combat it.

He says it could be done in two separate phases.

Cllr Murray has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan: