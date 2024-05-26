In the past week 50 people were detected entering the State without the proper visas or documents during garda immigration checks along the border.

The checks were carried out over four days since last Monday.

Gardaí said that people found to have entered Ireland illegally and who were refused "leave to land", were returned to the United Kingdom.

These returns were by ferry from Dublin Port to Holyhead, or to Belfast, depending on individual circumstances.

Gardaí said that these 50 detections are in addition to 107 people detected entering the State without the required visas or identity documents from the last quarter of 2023 up to May 20th this year.