Support for Sinn Fein has fallen in the latest opinion poll.

Today's Business Post Red C Poll shows Mary Lou McDonald's Party has dropped 4 points to 23 per cent.

The party still tops the poll and is followed by Fine Gael on 22 per cent, up 2.

Fianna Fail has gained 1 to 15 per cent support and the Social Democrats are on 5, down 1.

The Greens and Labour are both on 4 and both are up 1, while People Before Profit- Solidarity is on 3, a gain of 1.

Aontu is down 1 to 3 per cent and Independent and others are on 19.

The poll was carried out between May 17th and 23rd.