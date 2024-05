A Westport councillor has urged the public to make use of two new public water stations that have been set up in the town.

Christy Hyland says they’ve been installed to encourage people to use reusable water bottles and to steer away from single use plastics.

He says if they are popular and well used in the town, there may be an option of rolling them out to other towns and villages.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: