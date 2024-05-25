Work is to be carried out on the Old Vocational School in Charlestown to create a new learning facility for the MSLETB.

That’s according to local councillor John Caulfield.

The Fine Gael councillor says work should get underway this summer with the ground floor, and when completed, will see three new learning classrooms along with office space, kitchenette and toilets.

Enhancement work will also be carried out on the outside of the building.

Councillor Caulfield has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: