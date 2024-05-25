Protect your skin and reduce the risk of cancer, that's the message from the HSE as they launch their annual SunSmart Campaign.

The health service says Irish people think Irish sun is less damaging because of our changeable climate.

However they've warned that skin cancer is the most common type here, with over 11 thousand cases diagnosed annually.

They're urging people to protect their skin from UV rays - even when it's cloudy - and wear sunscreen between April and September, regardless of the forecast.