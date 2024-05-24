Funeral details have been announced for the woman who died following a collision on the N17 outside Claremorris last week.

Andrea Gornowicz died following a collision involving three cars on the N17 at Ballindine near Claremorris on Thursday last the 16th of May.

The 58 year-old German Native moved to Ireland 40 years ago to learn English.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Andrea will repose in Gilligan’s Funeral Home, Market Square, Claremorris Sunday from 12.30p.m with removal at 2p.m. to Crossboyne Church for Funeral Service at 2.30p.m.

A private cremation will take place at a later date.