€200,000 in funding has been allocated to Ballina under the Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme (THRIVE).

That's according to Deputy Michael Ring.

He says the THRIVE scheme aims to allow Local Authorities and citizens to reimagine and revitalise town centres though the renovation and reuse of publicly owned vacant or derelict heritage buildings

Twenty six towns in Ireland will benefit from funding under this scheme. The aim of this scheme is to revitalise our communities.