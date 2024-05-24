MEP Maria Walsh has confirmed that the All-Ireland Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships, taking place on the June Bank Holiday weekend in Mountbellew Co. Galway, will receive €10,000 in one-off funding.

The event, which is due to attract 25,000 international and Irish visitors, is the first of its kind to be held in Mountbellew and is expected to be of significant economic and cultural value to the area.

The Midlands-North West Fine Gael MEP says that following her correspondence with Minister Heather Humphreys, she can confirm that through her Department, a once-off funding support of €10,000 has been secured to assist the organising Committee of the All-Ireland Sheep Shearing and Championships taking place in Mountbellew on June 1st and 2nd.



The MEP has also confirmed that New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ireland Trevor Mallard has accepted her invitation to travel to Mountbellew and attend the Championships. Ambassador Mallard is keen to explore the further trade and agricultural opportunities between Ireland and New Zealand.



“I have worked with the Championship organising Committee over the last few months, and know that it is led by hard working volunteers who have designed a fantastic programme of family activities, entertainment, and educational programmes on the grounds of Mountbellew Agricultural College. Their vision is to showcase the opportunities and value the wool industry can contribute to our country, but they can’t do it alone. They need the financial support to deliver this vision, and I this news will contribute to making the Championships a roaring success, and enshrine it as a staple event in our calendars for years to come.”