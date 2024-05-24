Wild Nephin National Park in Mayo has been twinned with Yosemite National Park in California in a five-year sister park agreement.

The Department of Heritage said the agreement will see the National Parks and Wildlife Service share knowledge across the Atlantic and in turn learn from a sister park to help conservation and improve biodiversity in Wild Nephin.

As reported by RTE, the parks will also collaborate in areas including visitor, forestry and wilderness management.

Located in northwest Mayo, Wild Nephin National Park was designated as Ireland's sixth National Park in 1998.

Yosemite National Park covers more than 300,000 hectares, 95% of which is designated wilderness and is home to five of the world’s highest waterfalls, granite domes and wells, deep valleys, giant sequoia groves and lakes.