Forty years ago a dangerous corner accessing on to the N17, between Charlestown and Knock airport was taken out to enhance road safety onto the busy national primary road. It’s known as Peyton’s Corner.

All these years later, it has simply been ignored by road maintenance and now the corner that was take out and left unfinished is completely overgrown with a canopy of trees now out over the road, and access has become treacherous.

That’s according to a local resident Tom Brett, who has been campaigning for decades to have the matter addressed, as he believes it is extremely dangerous.

Mr Brett says that with the number of traffic collisions that are occurring along the N17 at present, it seems ridiculous that both Mayo County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland are failing to address the obvious safety issue.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley...