A Castlebar local election candidate says Mayo is roughly 7,000 homes short of what it should have to house its people and this having a shocking effect on young people.

That’s according to Harry Barrett who has based his findings on a leaked report from the Housing Commission,.

The Housing Commission was set up by the Government to advise on housing policy. Its report has been long awaited, and has been expected to recommend a drastic upward shift in the government’s targets for housing construction.

Mr. Barrett says It's leaked report suggests there is an underlying housing deficit in Ireland of up to 256,000 homes and Barrett maintains that when Mayo's population is taken into account that comes to about 7,000 homes.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.