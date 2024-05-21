A number of Mayo students have been chosen to be mascots at tomorrow evening's Europa League Final taking place in Dublin.

The UEFA Foundation and Rio Ferdinand Foundation have collaborated to give twenty-two young people the honour of walking out of the tunnel alongside the players.

Among the mascots for the game will be eleven pupils of the Culleens National School, Ballina and eleven young people from the Sport Against Racism Ireland project in Dublin.

Match mascots will be cheered on by their parents and chaperones, who will join an expected crowd of over 50,000 at Aviva Park for the final.

The opportunity follows the Rio Ferdinand Foundation partnership with the UEFA Foundation for Children in Connacht and Ulster over the last 4 years, and comes hot on the heels of Rio Ferdinand’s visit to Ballina Town Football Club in March.