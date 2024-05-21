Gardaí in Swinford investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Swinford on Monday, 21st August 2023, are renewing their appeal for information.



Gardaí and emergency services were alerted following a two-car collision on the N5 at Cloonlara near Swinford at approximately 4:30 pm.

A female passenger in her 70s was fatally injured. The driver of the same car, a man in his 70s, and the driver and sole occupant of the second car, a man in his late 40s, were both seriously injured and required hospital treatment.



Investigating Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to the driver of a red saloon car that was in the vicinity at the time to contact them.



Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 between Swinford and Charlestown between 4 pm and 4:45 pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.