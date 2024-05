Today, we continue our series in talking to Local Election Candidates across Mayo.

There are 73 candidates contesting 30 places on Mayo County Council, with the elections taking place on June 7.

Today, we take a look at the Claremorris Local Electoral Area, which is a six seater.

Each candidate was asked the same three questions.

This Lunchtime, we heard from Sinn Féin candidate Eamon Phelan: