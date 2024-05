Gardaí & Emergency Services attended the scene of a two vehicle collision in Knockcroghery, County Roscommon this afternoon.

Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The collision occurred on the N61 route from Athlone to Roscommon.

An Garda Síochána have informed Midwest News that the road is open to traffic.

Motorists are still being advised to proceed with caution as there may be some traffic congestion.