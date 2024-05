A Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for 18 counties.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy downpours and thunderstorms across Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford.

The warning came into effect for all areas at 10 o'clock and will remain in place until 9 o'clock tonight.

Motorists are advised to take extra care, due to the risk of spot flooding, difficult traveling conditions, and poor visibility.