Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the N17 early yesterday evening.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, occurred between Ireland West Airport, Knock and Charlestown.

No serious injuries have been reported as a result of the collision.

One person, however, did require immediate hospital treatment.

A stop and go system was in place for a time yesterday evening while the vehicles involved were cleared.

The road has since fully reopened to traffic.