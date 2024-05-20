85 beaches and nine marinas have been awared Blue Flags for 2024.

It's for meeting certain environmentally recognised standards - and looks at water quality, environmental issues, as well as beach management.

82 of the 85 beaches awarded have retained the flag from 2023.

In Mayo, the 12 beaches who held the standard last year have all retained the Blue Flag.

Those beaches are located at the following:

Bertra

Clare Island

Dooega Beach, Achill Island

Dugort Beach, Achill Island

Elly Bay, Belmullet

Golden Strand,

Keel Beach, Achill Island

Keem Beach, Achill Island

Mullaghroe Beach, Belmullet

Mulranny Beach

Old Head, Louisburgh

Ross Beach, Killala

Enniscrone in Sligo, Bettystown in Meath, and Traught Beach in Kinvara in Galway are the new additions to this year.

This is the first time that Enniscrone has been rewarded with the Blue Flag since 2014.

According to an article in the Sligo Champion from 2015, Enniscrone failed to meet just one of the 32 criteria needed to retain the standard.

The water quality standard at Enniscrone was deemed as ‘good’ during the 2014 bathing season, and an excellent status is required.

Local councillor Joe Queenan says that this is a great boost to Enniscrone as the summer tourist season begins.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

(pic The Wild Atlantic Way)